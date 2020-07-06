Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. G.Research decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of LYV opened at $45.36 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $138,475,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

