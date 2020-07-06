LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Benchmark

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

LivePerson stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,372. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LivePerson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

