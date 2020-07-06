Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

