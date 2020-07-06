Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.69% of Lowe’s Companies worth $3,047,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $135.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

