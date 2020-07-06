Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Macerich were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $40,883,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Macerich stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

