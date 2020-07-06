Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $14.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Materialise by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,838,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 171,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Materialise by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 171,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Materialise by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Materialise by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTLS stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,177.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.38 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

