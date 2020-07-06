Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $206.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

