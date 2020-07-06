Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,304,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.