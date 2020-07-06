Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mylan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Mylan by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88,380 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Mylan by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Mylan by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MYL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

