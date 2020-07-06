Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 68.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC opened at $49.28 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

