Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.