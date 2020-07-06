Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 951 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,720.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 99,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

