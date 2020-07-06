NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $4,987,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.66.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $430.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.54. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $441.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

