New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 5,700 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Adient were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $16.54 on Monday. Adient PLC has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.57.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

