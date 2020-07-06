New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

