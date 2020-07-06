New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after acquiring an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 634,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 586,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

DVN stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

