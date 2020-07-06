New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $109,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 228,638 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. G.Research lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $626.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

