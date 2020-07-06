New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,890,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,528 shares during the period. Proxima Capital Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the first quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fradin Roger purchased 69,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $654,029.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 119,007 shares of company stock worth $1,081,559. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REZI opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.