New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $147,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.97 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

