New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $166,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE MRO opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 3.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

