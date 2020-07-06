New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $184,000 Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $23.44 on Monday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.