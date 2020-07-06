New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $206,000 Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.31 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

