New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 10,800 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,009,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,651,000 after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150,610 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -688,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

