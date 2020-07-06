New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,307,210,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,504,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 220.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 385,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,989,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $980.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.53%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.