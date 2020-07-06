New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in L Brands were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of L Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 21.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Wedbush upped their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

