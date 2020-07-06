New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,350 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in H & R Block by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in H & R Block by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 657,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 420,561 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H & R Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

