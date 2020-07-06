New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,300 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in News were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in News by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in News by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in News by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $12.03 on Monday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

