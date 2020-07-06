Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $68.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

