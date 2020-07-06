Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,041,628 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Oceaneering International worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $598.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.