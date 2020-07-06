Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,359,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $687,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,173,919 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,181 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 192.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,549 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 70,812 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $208.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

