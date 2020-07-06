Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.51 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

