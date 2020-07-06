PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.93.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.