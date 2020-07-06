Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $87.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $38,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,086,534.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,589 shares of company stock valued at $64,049,360 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 67.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 16.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

