Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,450 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

