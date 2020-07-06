Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,166 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.