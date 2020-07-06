Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $55.94 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $171.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.