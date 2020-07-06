Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

