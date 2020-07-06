Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $127.72 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

