Private Asset Management Inc. Has $22.47 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $195.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

