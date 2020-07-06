Private Asset Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $61.65 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

