Private Asset Management Inc. Has $50.39 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 9.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 35,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 30,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $91.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.