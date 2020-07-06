Private Asset Management Inc. Has $886,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,675.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THS. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

