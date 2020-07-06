Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

