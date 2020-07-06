Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

