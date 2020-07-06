Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Starbucks by 1,976.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,361,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $813,923. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

