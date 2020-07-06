Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,252 shares of company stock worth $99,460,166. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

