Private Asset Management Inc. Invests $374,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

IJR opened at $67.69 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

