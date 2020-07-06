Private Asset Management Inc. Invests $458,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $246.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.