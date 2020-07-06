Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

