Private Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $161.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

